Lawyers Can Counsel Medical Pot Clients, NY Bar Says

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 3:21 PM EST) -- The New York State Bar Association has reaffirmed its opinion that attorneys may ethically assist clients with medical marijuana matters, clearing up possible ambiguities posed by the U.S. Department of Justice's ostensible reversal on cannabis policy under the Trump administration. The NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics said in an opinion published Monday that lawyers are free to advise clients on cannabis matters so long as they are compliant with New York's medical marijuana law, the Compassionate Care Act. The committee found federal law and enforcement practices still permit New York to allow the cultivation, distribution, and use of marijuana by qualified...

