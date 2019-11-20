House Panel Has No Right To Trump’s Tax Info, Court Told

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 1:17 PM EST) -- A House of Representatives committee doesn’t have the right to procure six years’ worth of President Donald Trump’s tax return information from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the department has told a D.C. federal court. The House Ways and Means Committee cannot invoke Internal Revenue Code Section 6103 to procure the president’s tax returns because it lacks the ability to enforce a subpoena through the judiciary, Treasury said Tuesday in a memorandum joined by Trump. “There is no history of federal courts (or the English courts of equity) enforcing legislative subpoenas,” the memorandum said. The Ways and Means Committee chairman, Rep....

