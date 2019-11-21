Verizon Sues NY Town Over Rejected Telecom Facility Permit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- Verizon Wireless asked a New York federal court Thursday to overturn a Putnam County town's decision denying its request for permission to build two public utility wireless facilities, arguing that denials of the necessary zoning variances and wetlands permit are "unreasonable and unsupportable." The Town of Carmel’s zoning board of appeals, environmental conservation board and others bowed to "strident community opposition," Verizon and construction company Homeland Towers LLC said in a complaint. They asserted that the authorities failed to issue the required findings of fact or conclusions of law to support their rejections of applications for a special-use and wetlands permit to...

