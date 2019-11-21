Split Calif. Court Revives Chipotle Diner's Food Poison Suit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- A Chipotle customer who says the restaurant's chicken gave her food poisoning didn't need to determine the specific pathogen that caused her illness to levy claims against the popular franchise, a split California appellate court said in reviving her suit. In an unpublished opinion Wednesday, the majority of the three-member panel found that the customer needed only to produce "substantial" evidence that her food poisoning was caused by Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., not specific evidence. "Although there were several potential pathogens, this fact is not fatal to a causation finding because the jury could infer causation based on any number of...

