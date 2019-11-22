EPA Can’t Speed Up Power Plant Emissions Case: DC Circ.

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 9:19 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday denied the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s bid to put the case challenging its replacement of the Obama-era Clean Power Plan on the fast track, saying it had “not articulated strongly compelling reasons that would justify expedition” of the case. In a brief two-page order, the appeals court declined to expedite the case that dozens of states, cities and environmental groups filed to fight the Affordable Clean Energy rule finalized by the EPA in June. The policy replaces and is more limited in scope than the Clean Power Plan, which aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from...

