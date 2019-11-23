Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized With Chills And Fever

Law360, Washington (November 23, 2019, 7:16 PM EST) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Friday night after experiencing chills and fever, the Supreme Court said Saturday. Her symptoms have abated and she is expected to be released Sunday morning. Justice Ginsburg, 86, experienced the symptoms earlier on Friday, according to a statement by court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg. She was first evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. and later transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment of a possible infection. Justice Ginsburg was treated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids and is now doing better. “Further updates will be made when available,” Arberg said. This is the latest of...

