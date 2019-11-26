Merck Hits Generic Co. With IP Suit Over Diabetes Drug

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 2:22 PM EST) -- Merck & Co. Inc. sued Accord Healthcare Inc. in Delaware federal court Monday seeking to block the company from plowing ahead with a planned generic that Merck alleges would infringe a patent for its diabetes drug Januvia. The New Jersey pharmaceutical giant said in the suit that its competitor’s abbreviated new drug application seeks approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make and sell the generic before Merck’s patent expires in 2026. Januvia had annual sales of $1.97 billion in the U.S. in 2018 and $3.69 billion worldwide, according to Merck's annual report. Accord, which is headquartered in India, asserted...

