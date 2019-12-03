Mishcon Fights Consultant’s Suit Over Sports Direct Fees

Law360, London (December 3, 2019, 5:42 PM GMT) -- Mishcon De Reya has hit back at a client's claim that the law firm didn't realistically assess costs for his failed suit against Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley, saying the client sought to limit the cost of insurance that would pay out if he lost. Mishcon De Reya LLP said that Jeffrey Ross Blue was involved in the decisions made by the lawyers and was overconfident about winning his case against U.K. billionaire Ashley. The firm said in its defense, filed on Nov. 21, that the consultant is only bringing a claim against Mishcon de Reya for professional negligence and breach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS