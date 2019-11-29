Broker Cooper Gay France Buys Brussels-Based Insurer

Law360, London (November 29, 2019, 4:27 PM GMT) -- Cooper Gay France, a Paris-based broker, has said it will buy Tokio Marine Kiln Europe as it seeks to build a “pan European” insurance underwriting business, as its U.K. parent company hedges against a no-deal Brexit. Cooper Gay — the European subsidiary of London market player Ed Broking — will expand its staff from 20 to 55 as a result of the deal to buy the Brussels-based unit of Tokio Marine Kiln, which was announced on Thursday. Tokio Marine has its headquarters in London. The combined company will have a geographical reach encompassing France, Belgium, Germany, Britain and Martinique, in the West Indies. The...

