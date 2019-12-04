Hemp Co. Sues French Exec Over Farm Equipment Deal

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 10:24 PM EST) -- A Colorado attorney has accused a French businessman of taking advantage of his friendship and shorting him on $375,000 worth of farming equipment for a hemp operation purportedly tied to a Paris-based cannabinoid wholesaler. Attorney Craig A. Brand, who also practices law in Florida, on Monday sued Spectrums Europe business development executive Christophe Brayer and affiliated companies for breach of contract and fraud in Colorado federal court on behalf of his hemp company, Double Barrel Reality Investments LLC. The company said it agreed to sell Brayer a greenhouse and other equipment, but the deal allegedly soured over bungled shipping and missed...

