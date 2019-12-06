Bondholders Bolster UK Damages Claim Against Argentina

Law360, London (December 6, 2019, 3:07 PM GMT) -- A judge at a London court on Friday allowed another investment fund to join a suit brought by three other companies accusing Argentina of improperly refusing to pay out on bonds, increasing the size of the claim by €218 million ($241 million). Judge Christopher Butcher said that Virtual Emerald International Ltd. can be added as a fourth claimant to the High Court action, which alleges that Argentina changed a baseline in 2013 on which it assessed payouts to avoid paying up under bonds it had issued in 2005 and 2010. Virtual Emerald holds approximately 16% of the euro-denominated securities at the heart...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS