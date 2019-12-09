'Fortnite' Studio Sues Over Dance Infringement Threats

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:51 PM EST) -- The creator of the video game "Fortnite" is again fighting in court over “emote” dance moves, filing a preemptive lawsuit aimed at proving that a Halloween-themed move didn’t infringe a viral video called “Dancing Pumpkin Man.” In a complaint filed Friday, Epic Games Inc. said it’s been threatened with an infringement lawsuit from Matt Geiler, the creator of the “Pumpkin Man” video, over an emote called “Pump It Up.” The studio, which has faced a rash of such lawsuits over the past year, says Geiler has no rights to enforce in the character. “As defendants have refused to accept these fundamental...

