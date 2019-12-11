Nigerian Insurer Sues Broker Over Unpaid Reinsurance Claim

Law360, London (December 11, 2019, 5:36 PM GMT) -- A Nigerian insurer has hit broker Rickard Lazenby with a $540,000 suit for allegedly failing to find it suitable reinsurance coverage, which ultimately left the insurance company in the lurch when an airplane storage facility caught fire. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance PLC lodged a dispute against Rickard Lazenby, a broker based in the southeast English city of Canterbury, at the High Court on Nov. 27. The claim, which has only recently become public, focuses on the broker's work in placing its reinsurance cover with Moscow-based Lexgarant Insurance Co. in October 2015. Consolidated Hallmark, which is headquartered in Lagos, insured private Nigerian airline...

