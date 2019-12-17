'Locality Lawsuits' Threaten The Civil Justice System

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 2:26 PM EST) -- Local governments in cities, counties and municipalities throughout the United States are increasingly bringing lawsuits to recover their alleged portion of harm that affects their entire states. These so-called locality lawsuits propose to supplant the role of state attorneys general in bringing a single lawsuit to remedy statewide harms and distributing any proceeds. Proponents of this new brand of litigation argue that the intrusion is warranted to increase a local government’s potential recovery. But are these lawsuits really in the public’s interest? This article explains why locality lawsuits threaten to do more harm than good, both to the public and our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS