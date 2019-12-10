Leaders Ink Newly Shaped North American Trade Pact

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 10:18 AM EST) -- Officials from the U.S., Canada and Mexico signed a revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement on Tuesday hours after earning support from House Democrats who negotiated key changes to the accord’s labor, environmental and pharmaceutical rules. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his counterparts signed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., agreed to support it earlier in the day and teed up the deal for a ratification vote as soon as this month. “It’s nothing short of a miracle that we have all come together,” Lighthizer said. “I think that’s a testament to how good...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS