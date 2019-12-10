Emerge Energy Creditors Say Ch. 11 Plan Undervalues Co.

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:46 PM EST) -- Emerge Energy Services LP's unsecured creditors told a Delaware bankruptcy court that the fracking sand miner's proposed Chapter 11 plan undervalues the company by $190 million and will leave them with almost no recoveries. In a motion filed Monday, the committee claimed the plan lowballs the value of Emerge's unencumbered assets to the benefit of second-lien lender HPS Investment Partners LLC and the detriment of unsecured creditors. "The plan is a blatant attempt by a lender-in-possession, through its hand-picked 'Special Restructuring Committee' of the debtors' board, to effect an inequitable transfer to itself of all of the value of the debtors'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS