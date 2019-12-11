USCIS Not In Contempt For Denying Guam H-2B Visas

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:34 PM EST) -- A Guam district judge on Wednesday rejected a magistrate's recommendation that the government be found in violation of her order barring it from relying on a company's failure to demonstrate a temporary need for workers in denying H-2B visa petitions for Guam workers. U.S. District Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood turned away a group of Guam-based companies and a contractors trade association's bid to hold U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in contempt for failing to follow the order and improperly denying their petitions. According to the decision, the magistrate judge proposed finding that USCIS failed to comply with the order in several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS