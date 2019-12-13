Mass. Cannabis Vape Sales To Resume Under New Rules

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:10 PM EST) -- Massachusetts regulators have eased what were once the tightest restrictions on vaping products in the country, allowing many banned products back on shelves but imposing new testing requirements as concerns over youth vaping and vaping-related lung injuries simmer. The Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday amended emergency restrictions to allow the sale of cannabis vaping devices and cartridges to resume in the state, though they must be manufactured after Dec. 12 and comply with a new testing and labeling regime. The original version of the rule banned all cannabis vapes except those that use marijuana flower. The changes came a day after...

