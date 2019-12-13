Calif. Court Revives Injury Suit Against County Racetrack

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 10:52 PM EST) -- A divided California state appeals court has jump-started a lawsuit that a gravely injured motorcyclist brought against a government-owned raceway, finding a jury should decide whether track operators were grossly negligent in their placement of erosion sandbags that launched the motorcyclist off his bike at high speed. The majority found Thursday in a published opinion that the Monterey County-owned track's use of improvement funds for operating expenses and hiring of an unqualified track manager could vindicate Daniel Kim's claim that "haphazard drainage control" at the track went beyond ordinary negligence. The justices reversed a lower court's order freeing the county and...

