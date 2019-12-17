Convicted Money Lender Ordered To Repay Victims £5M

Law360, London (December 17, 2019, 3:42 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday that it has been given the go-ahead to claw back £5.1 million ($6.7 million) from a “lender of last resort” who was jailed for duping vulnerable customers into paying exorbitant interest rates for small loans. A judge at Southwark Crown Court issued a confiscation order against Dharam Prakash Gopee on Dec. 11 and has told the illegal money lender to pay his former customers almost £230,000 in compensation, the City watchdog said. Gopee, who was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison in February 2018, faces another 11 years in jail if he fails to repay the money, the agency...

