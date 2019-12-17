5 Firms Steer $4B Tallgrass Sale To Blackstone Infrastructure

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 1:59 PM EST) -- Blackstone Infrastructure Partners and an investor consortium on Tuesday inked a roughly $4 billion takeover agreement for Tallgrass Energy in a sweetened deal steered by five firms. Affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners and a consortium of sponsors will acquire publicly held Class A shares in Tallgrass Energy LP that they don't already own for $22.45 apiece in cash, according to Tallgrass' announcement. The agreement is a higher offer than Blackstone's August proposal, which offered $19.50 per share. The other investors in the deal are affiliates of Spanish energy company Enagás SA, steered by Latham & Watkins LLP; GIC, which is Singapore's...

