Recruitment Agency Fined Over Pension Breaches

Law360, London (December 18, 2019, 3:06 PM GMT) -- A Brighton court has ordered a recruitment agency and its managing director to cough up more than £10,000 ($13,000) for lying about whether they had complied with Britain's workplace pension auto-enrollment rules, the industry watchdog has said. SKL Professional Recruitment Agency Ltd. and Managing Director Linus Kadzere were sentenced at Brighton Magistrates Court on Dec. 17 for shirking their automatic enrollment duties and providing fake information to the The Pensions Regulator. During sentencing, District Judge Teresa Szagun said Kadzere had been “reckless” in his approach to his responsibilities and that “failure to comply has a detrimental economic impact not only for the individuals concerned...

