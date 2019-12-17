'America's Snootiest Golf Club' Accused Of Stiffing Caddies

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 4:57 PM EST) -- A Long Island golf club once called "America's snootiest" doesn't pay its caddies proper wages for their work, according to a proposed class and collective action filed Tuesday. Even though he and others worked as many as 70 hours in a given week, named plaintiff Andrew Rodriguez said National Golf Links of America, referred to as "America's Snootiest golf club" by Sports Illustrated, only paid the caddies for the time they spent actually carrying bags. But they were also expected to do other tasks, including cleaning and folding towels, vacuuming the locker room, cleaning toilets, and washing golf carts, according to...

