'Walking Dead' Stuntman's Parents Seek $80M For His Death

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 9:34 PM EST) -- AMC and the production company of “The Walking Dead” should pay $80 million in damages for shoddy safety planning that led to a stuntman’s death, counsel for the performer's parents told a Georgia jury during Tuesday's closing arguments. At the conclusion of the weeklong trial in Lawrenceville, Jeffrey R. Harris of Harris Lowry Manton LLP, representing Susan Bernecker, told the jury that his client’s son, John Bernecker, wouldn’t have died at age 33 after performing an on-camera fall during a rehearsal in July 2017 if AMC and the other defendants had planned for the very realistic possibility that something could go wrong with...

