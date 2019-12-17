$13.5B PG&E Deal With Wildfire Victims Wins Bankruptcy OK

Law360, San Francisco (December 17, 2019, 10:54 PM EST) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co. made big strides Tuesday toward resolving its bankruptcy, with a federal bankruptcy judge approving its $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims on the same day it announced a $1.68 billion settlement with the California Public Utilities Commission. Nearly a year after the solvent utility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing tens of billions of dollars in liabilities as a result of the fatal Northern California wildfires sparked by its equipment, PG&E is beginning to show signs that it may meet a June 2020 deadline to exit bankruptcy in order to qualify for the $21 billion state...

