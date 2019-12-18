Chicago Council Defeats Effort To Stall City's Legal Pot Sales

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:12 PM EST) -- An eleventh-hour fight to delay for six months the launch of recreational cannabis sales in Chicago fizzled on Wednesday, with the full city council voting to let sales begin Jan. 1. The measure — voted down 19-29 after roughly two hours of contentious debate — was spearheaded by members of the Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus, who argued that the state law legalizing marijuana for adult use in Illinois doesn’t do enough to ensure minorities will have a stake in the growing industry. The 11 dispensaries that will be allowed to immediately sell recreational cannabis in the new year are owned by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS