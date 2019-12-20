Shipper Settles Italian Cargo Steel Coils Insurance Claim

Law360, London (December 20, 2019, 6:25 PM GMT) -- Shipowner Pretty Bright Shipping has settled a negligence claim brought against it in the U.K. by an Italian steelmaker and its insurers over alleged damage caused to a cargo of more than 500 steel coils in January 2015. The claim, filed by Acciaieria Arvedi SpA and its insurers Itas Mutua and Società Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni, has been stayed after the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement on Dec. 12, according to a Tomlin order filed at the High Court in London. Judge Andrew Baker signed the order and filed it with the court on Wednesday. He has given the parties...

