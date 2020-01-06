Nuisance Phonecalls Boss Banned For Six Years

Law360, London (January 6, 2020, 12:53 PM GMT) -- The former boss of a nuisance call company that was fined £400,000 ($526,000) by regulators in 2017 has been banned from acting as a director for six years, a government agency said on Monday. Gregory Rudd, 53, was director of Keurboom Communications, which was fined by the Information Commissioner’s Office in 2017 for making nearly 100 million automated calls over a two-year period to people who had not provided consent for receiving marketing communications. Rudd voluntarily signed a note in December disqualifying him from forming, promoting or managing a company, directly or indirectly, for six years, unless he can gain permission...

