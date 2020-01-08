Investment Co. Sues For $10M Owed Under Hotel Loans

Law360, London (January 8, 2020, 6:57 PM GMT) -- A French businessman is being sued for more than $10 million in England by an investment company that claims he personally guaranteed a loan it provided to finance a Hilton-managed hotel in Jerusalem. The High Court suit, brought by Adare Finance DAC, which is incorporated in Ireland, names hotelier-businessman Michel Ohayon, along with Yellowstone Capital Management SA, of which the investment company says the businessman-hotelier is “the ultimate beneficial owner.” Ohayon is also a property developer with business interests in Europe and Israel, according to Adare. The Hilton-managed hotel in Jerusalem, which also includes an apartment complex, is owned by a...

