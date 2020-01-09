Former RBS Client Accuses Bank Of Driving Biz Into Insolvency

Law360, London (January 9, 2020, 6:19 PM GMT) -- The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC allowed unauthorized payments to be made out of a business customer's account and didn't spot a forged form, negligence that put the business on the path to insolvency, the former client alleged in a new suit. The High Court litigation is brought by a man named Christopher Nigel Roberts, who says he is the assignee to claims from the liquidators of Vision TV Ltd., a former RBS client. According to the claim, which appears to have been filed by Roberts, RBS did not hold up the checks made out to one of Vision TV’s founders,...

