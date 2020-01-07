BREAKING: Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Cops To Insider Trading

Law360, New York (January 7, 2020, 12:28 PM EST) -- Former Goldman Sachs banker Bryan Cohen pled guilty to insider trading charges at an unannounced hearing in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, giving prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office a second conviction in an international insider trading case. The French national's surprise mid-morning guilty plea was entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman. Cohen, who recently was terminated by the $80 billion megabank, was accused of conspiring to pass tips to an unnamed trader in exchange for cash and attempting to conceal the conduct through the use of disposable mobile phones. The feds say one of the tips passed along...

