Playboy Reporter Says White House Win Would Be 'Chilling'

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 1:58 PM EST) -- Playboy's White House correspondent is urging a federal appeals court to rule that the Trump administration violated his constitutional rights when it revoked his press pass as "punishment," warning that the case could "set a chilling precedent." In a brief filed Monday, Brian Karem asked the D.C. Circuit to uphold a September ruling that ordered the administration to return his so-called hard pass, which had been temporarily suspended in the wake of a viral-video clash with a former aide to President Donald Trump. With the White House now appealing that ruling, Karem urged the appeals court to consider the broader context...

