UK Broker Can't Escape Danish Tax Fraud Suit In NY

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- A British brokerage firm must face a suit in a New York federal court over its role in an international scheme to bilk Denmark’s tax authority of more than $2 billion because it has ties to the state, the court ruled Tuesday. The firm, ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd., availed itself of New York’s laws by operating within its borders and cannot escape the suit on the grounds that a U.K. court would be a better venue, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said. Sheldon Goldstein, a third party to the suit, has alleged that ED&F Man transferred funds to and from his...

