Florida Exec Gets 4 Years For Bribing Venezuelan Oil Co.

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- A Florida businessman received a four-year prison sentence Thursday for his guilty plea in a sprawling yearslong scheme to secure energy contracts by paying kickbacks to officials at Venezuela's state-owned oil and natural gas giant. Juan Jose Hernandez Comerma is the sixth person to be sentenced as part of the U.S. government's ongoing investigation into bribery at Petroleos de Venezuela SA. The U.S. Department of Justice has so far charged 25 people with foreign corruption — 19 of whom have already pled guilty — in connection with its investigation into bribery and kickbacks at PdVSA. Hernandez pled guilty in Texas federal...

