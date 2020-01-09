Energy Supplier Dodges NJ Man's Telemarketing Claims In Ill.

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- An Illinois power retailer dodged a New Jersey resident’s proposed class claims over unsolicited telemarketing calls, when an Illinois federal judge said Thursday that she doesn’t have jurisdiction over the out-of-stater’s allegations. The Illinois federal court doesn’t have personal jurisdiction over New Jersey resident Daniel Hernandez’s claim against New York-based IDT Energy Inc. because he received the company’s allegedly illegal telemarketing calls on a New Jersey phone number while he was in that state, U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo ruled. Illinois resident Scott Mackey and Hernandez had tried to keep both of their claims in the suit, arguing that federal courts were...

