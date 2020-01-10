$99M Navy Training Systems Deal Snagged By Florida Co.

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 2:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded a Florida-based technology company a $99 million contract for support work for 3D training systems, the U.S. Department of Defense has announced. Dignitas Technologies JV LLC, a woman-owned small business, was tapped for the $99 million deal to support a pair of training systems, the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D and the Virtual Interactive Shipboard Instructional Tour 3D, the Pentagon said. This support includes development, production, test and evaluation and delivery. The Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D, or MRTS 3D, is a virtual reality training environment that mimics video games, while the Virtual Interactive Shipboard Instructional...

