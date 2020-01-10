Texas Appeals Court Won't Reinstate Bikini-Latex Club Tax

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- A Houston court on Thursday dismissed an appeal from the state of Texas arguing that bikini dancers covered in liquid latex are considered nude under the law, saying the legal arguments in the case are moot after a federal court ruled the law was unconstitutional. The justices on Texas' First District Court of Appeals did not decide the merits of the case — specifically if liquid latex applied in layers to the otherwise nude bodies of dancers at adult entertainment clubs constitute "clothing" under the law — but said no ruling they make could impact the outcome for the parties....

