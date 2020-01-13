NJ Employers Can Legally Reimburse For Medical Marijuana

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 11:33 AM EST) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division ruled Monday that employers who reimburse workers for medical marijuana aren't breaking the federal law outlawing pot possession, handing down a published decision in favor of a construction worker who was prescribed the herb after a workplace accident. A three-judge panel affirmed a workers’ compensation judge’s order that M&K Construction cover Vincent Hager’s medical pot costs for his chronic pain, finding the scenario posed no conflict between the Controlled Substances Act and the New Jersey Compassionate Use Medical Marijuana Act. “Because we conclude the [workers’ compensation] order does not require M&K to possess, manufacture or distribute...

