Calif. Court Affirms $6M Arbitration Award For Brain Damage

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court affirmed a $6 million medical negligence arbitration award for a brain-damaged child, batting away a litany of process objections ranging from "unseemly" comments by an arbitrator to a purported mathematical error in the total award. In a 30-page, unpublished opinion complete with a citation to the Gospel of Matthew, a trio of justices on Monday largely deferred to the arbitration panel's discretion and dismissed grievances about its members' behavior, upholding an award for Emma Borges over her botched tracheotomy at an Advance Specialty Care LLC facility in 2016. Liability in the case was fairly clear, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS