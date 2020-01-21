How OFCCP's Systemic Discrimination Audit Proposal Is Flawed

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs recently published proposed regulations in the Federal Register covering how it intends to analyze audit results and issue violation notices. The rulemaking seeks to codify various OFCCP guidance documents through amending the agency’s regulations. In substance, the proposed rule lays out the statistical thresholds as well as the guidelines for when the OFCCP will issue predetermination notices and notices of violation finding systemic discrimination. From a procedural standpoint, the proposed regulations are a vehicle for OFCCP to comply with an October 2019 executive order by President Donald Trump, stating that federal agencies should act...

