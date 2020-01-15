Brazilian Soccer Official Seeks Probation For FIFA Bribes

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- An 80-year-old Brazilian ex-soccer executive is asking for a sentence of time served plus probation for his role in a bribery scheme, telling a New York federal court his health will suffer if he is sent to prison. In a brief filed Tuesday, marketer Jose Margulies, who pled guilty in November, told the court that he is already suffering “debilitating mental and physical ailments” and should be allowed to spend his last years in Brazil with his family. Margulies was indicted in May 2015 and charged with acting as an intermediary in the scheme in which soccer officials took bribes from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS