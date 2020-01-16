Small Businesses Increase Insurance As Brexit Looms

Law360, London (January 16, 2020, 6:42 PM GMT) -- One in three small and medium-sized businesses in Britain have increased their stockpiles in preparation for Brexit, research published Thursday has found. A study by finance company Premium Credit found that 34% of small and medium-sized businesses expect they will need to increase the amount and value of the goods they have stockpiled to prepare for Britain’s exit from the European Union, currently slated for Jan. 31. The increase in stockpiling will also impact borrowing and cash flow, the study found. Some 58% of businesses have increased their borrowing to prepare for Britain’s departure. Nearly one in 10 firms have increased...

