BigLaw Arbitration Specialists Are Among 114 New QCs

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- Six international arbitration lawyers from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, White & Case LLP, Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Blackstone Chambers and Clyde & Co. LLP are among the 114 new Queen's Counsel who will formally become silks in March. The new appointees announced Thursday include Freshfields' co-head of international arbitration and Latin America practices, Nigel Blackaby, and Noah Rubins, who heads Freshfields' arbitration practice in Paris and its Commonwealth of Independent States/Russia dispute resolution group. White & Case's Andrew de Lotbinière McDougall, who is a Paris-based partner, and Herbert Smith's Simon Chapman, who heads the firm's Greater China disputes practice, were also...

