Pension Protection Fund Warns Of £160B Plan Deficit

Law360, London (January 17, 2020, 2:43 PM GMT) -- Six in 10 defined benefit pension schemes are in deficit with a total funding shortfall of £160 billion ($208 billion), a report warned on Friday, as the sector's regulator prepares to introduce new rules to intensify scrutiny. The Purple Book, an annual report published by the Pension Protection Fund, a compensation body, said that underfunded schemes still pose a risk — even though the deficit has fallen from the previous year. The findings come as The Pensions Regulator is drafting an industry consultation on changes to the way in which defined benefit pension schemes are funded. The watchdog, known as TPR, has been...

