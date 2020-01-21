US, Mexico Sign Deal To Settle Sugar Trade Dispute

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce and the Mexican government have finalized an agreement to suspend investigations of sugar imports from Mexico to resolve concerns that were at the center of a suit at the U.S. Court of International Trade. The parties disclosed in a joint Jan. 15 filing that they have signed a deal that modifies the definitions for sugar, imposes restrictions on the amount of direct or indirect exports to the U.S. from Mexican producers and sets provisions to monitor and enforce the deal The agreement came after the CIT in October struck down the 2017 revision to the agency's...

