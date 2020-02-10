Judging A Book: Humetewa Reviews 'Guilty People'

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges. Judge Diane Humetewa In "Guilty People," Abbe Smith brings the reader into our nation’s courts and prison systems in an attempt to show that the people in those systems are no less ordinary than those living outside of them. One by one, Smith vividly recounts the individual lives and circumstances of some of her most notable clients. Most are notable for their seemingly ordinary lives that are forever changed once they enter the criminal court system. Others are notable because their personal circumstances appear to set them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS