Roofing Co. Escapes Former Worker's $3.2M Asbestos Verdict

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appellate panel has reversed a family's $3.2 million asbestos trial win and ordered judgment in favor of roofing material maker Tremco Inc., saying the family didn't prove the company's products substantially factored into a former employee's fatal cancer. The court said although former Tremco worker Willard Krumwiede's family proved that he worked around breathable asbestos fibers released from the company's "440 tape" and "mono caulk" products, it didn't show the circumstances under which he could have actually inhaled those products' fibers. The family's medical expert testified during a 2017 trial that similar products were capable of giving off...

