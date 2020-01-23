BREAKING: Wells Fargo Ex-CEO Fined $17.5M For Role In Sales Scandal

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 1:55 PM EST) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday that it is bringing enforcement actions against five former Wells Fargo executives and has reached settlements with three others over their alleged roles in the bank’s sales practices scandal, including a $17.5 million fine for former CEO John Stumpf. The OCC issued a notice of charges accusing Carrie Tolstedt, the former head of Wells Fargo’s community banking division, and four others of misconduct that facilitated the scandal, which involved the creation of millions of unauthorized customer accounts. The agency is seeking a combined $37.5 million in fines from the executives, along...

