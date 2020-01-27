'Incompetent' Filings In Hotel Dispute Draw NJ Court's Wrath

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Monday blasted the “incompetent” filings an Atlantic City hotel and an elevator company submitted in a contract dispute, saying they showed “utter disregard” for how court interactions should take place. A three-judge Appellate Division panel ruled that a $100,000 deal between Claridge Hotel operator TJM Atlantic City Management LLC and Schindler Elevator Corp. was enforceable, but that the litigation was carried out in letters to the court riddled with citation issues, missing affidavits and transcripts, and “incompetent factual assertions.” The appeals court expressed “strong disapproval” of the attorneys’ “ad hoc” approach, as well as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS