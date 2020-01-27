€53M Spain Solar Award Fight Paused During Swedish Appeal

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- A Luxembourg-based renewable energy company will have to wait to enforce its €53.3 million ($58.7 million) award against Spain over revoked economic incentives after a D.C. federal court placed the suit on hold Monday while set-aside proceedings play out in Sweden. U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan concluded that Spain had met its burden to show that there is a "pressing need" for the litigation to remain on hold until the Svea Court of Appeal has decided on Spain's petition to set aside the award. NovEnergia II – Energy & Environment SCA won the award from a Stockholm tribunal in early...

